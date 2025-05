A driver crashed this Saturday morning, crashing into two vehicles in the Três Paus area, in Funchal.

An ambulance from the Funchal Fire Department was called to the scene to provide assistance to the victim, aged around 50.

With a hematoma on his scalp and some abrasions, he was taken to the Emergency Department at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

The corporation also mobilized a vehicle to clean the road.

From Diário Notícias

