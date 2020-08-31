From next Wednesday, September 2nd, teachers and other employees of the 1st Cycle Schools of the Region will be tested for the covid-19, in an action coordinated directly by the Regional Education Secretariat, in collaboration with the Institute of Health Administration, IP-RAM (IA Health), announces the Regional Education Secretariat.

As of the 4th, teachers and other employees of the 2nd and 3rd Cycle Schools and Secondary Education in the Region will be tested, in an action organized by the respective executive bodies, with the supervision of the Regional Education Secretariat., in collaboration with IASAÚDE. “Teachers or other employees who have traveled to the Region or returned to it and performed a test with a negative result for COVID-19, will have to perform a second test, between the 5th and the 7th day after the first; for this purpose, teachers or other employees who are in this condition, will have to inform the management bodies of their schools, in order to organize the test schedule “, says the Secretariat tutored by Jorge Carvalho.

As happened last May, when the nursery and pre-school education establishments were reopened, these tests will be carried out, for logistical reasons, at the School of 2nd and 3rd Cycles Dr. Horácio Bento de Gouveia.

All students enrolled in schools in the Region will receive two reusable masks, for use in accordance with the recommendations of the Health authorities, as well as the operating and contingency plans of the educational institutions they attend; these masks, with adequate design and construction, will respect the norms established by the Health entities.