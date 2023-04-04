A Big Happy Retirement – You Will Be Missed

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

One of Abrigo Pastors longest serving members of the team happily retires.

Thank you Sr. Abel !!!!
You’ve joined the retired club and we want to leave
our special thanks J because the success of any
project depends on the commitment of each of the
collaborators of a team.
You’ve been in this house for almost 26 years,
you’ve always been an inspiration to all, an
excellent professional, but most of all a person
with good character and great trust
Determination and dedication but mostly helping
other colleagues and the art of receiving, have
made you a symbol of this house.
You are an example for all, J without sacrifice and
hard work nothing can be achieved
Thank you for SO much!
A special hug from each one of us!
#abrigodopastor #obrigado

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: