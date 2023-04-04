A Big Happy Retirement – You Will Be Missed

One of Abrigo Pastors longest serving members of the team happily retires.

Thank you Sr. Abel !!!!

You’ve joined the retired club and we want to leave

our special thanks J because the success of any

project depends on the commitment of each of the

collaborators of a team.

You’ve been in this house for almost 26 years,

you’ve always been an inspiration to all, an

excellent professional, but most of all a person

with good character and great trust

Determination and dedication but mostly helping

other colleagues and the art of receiving, have

made you a symbol of this house.

You are an example for all, J without sacrifice and

hard work nothing can be achieved

Thank you for SO much!

A special hug from each one of us!

#abrigodopastor #obrigado

