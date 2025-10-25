Don’t Forget! Clocks Go Back Tonight – Embrace the Extra Hour!

Don’t Forget! Clocks Go Back Tonight in Mainland Portugal, Madeira and the Azores.

It’s that time of year again! As October draws to a close, residents of Mainland Portugal, Madeira and the Azores will be turning their clocks back one hour tonight, Sunday, October 26th, at 2:00 am (1:00 am in Azores) This marks the official end of Daylight Saving Time (also known as summer time) for 2025.

What Does This Mean For You?

* An Extra Hour of Sleep! For many, this is the best part! When you wake up on Sunday morning, you’ll have gained an hour, making for a slightly longer night’s rest.

* Brighter Mornings (Initially): In the immediate aftermath, you might notice the sun rising a bit earlier, bringing a welcome dose of daylight to your start of the day.

* Earlier Sunsets: The trade-off, of course, is that evenings will draw in sooner. Get ready for darker evenings gs as we head further into autumn and winter.

* Check Your Devices: Most smartphones, computers, and other connected devices will update automatically. However, it’s always a good idea to double-check any analog clocks, car clocks, or other manual time-keeping devices around your home to ensure you’re on the right time.

Why Do We Still Change the Clocks?

The practice of Daylight Saving Time dates back over a century, initially introduced to make better use of daylight and conserve energy, particularly during wartime. While the debate about its continued relevance and actual benefits rages on, for now, it remains a consistent part of our annual rhythm in many parts of the world, including Portugal.

So, before you head to bed tonight, remember to set your clocks back one hour (or enjoy the lie-in if your devices handle it automatically!). Embrace the cozier, darker evenings, and perhaps use that extra hour to enjoy a leisurely Sunday morning.

How do you feel about the clocks going back? Let us know in the comments below!

I personally love the earlier sunsets, and in Madeira that’s around 18.01 at the shortest end, and as late as 19.25pm as we get into March before they go forward again, so not as early as some parts of Europe.

