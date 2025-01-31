New company SeaYou Madeira launches innovative ‘sea bus’ service

A new sea route connecting Calheta, Funchal and Caniçal is launched from 4th February.

From 4 February 2025, SeaYou Madeira, a maritime tourism company, is launching an innovative new service – the SeaBus. This modern catamaran will transform transport on the island, offering residents and visitors a comfortable, scenic and sustainable way to travel between the main destinations on Madeira’s south coast.

What makes SeaBus a differentiating choice?

The SeaBus is not just a means of transport – it is an experience that combines comfort and sustainability. While traditional sea routes are often limited to a single city, the SeaBus allows a fluid connection between Calheta, Funchal and Caniçal, providing a new way to discover the island.

Why choose SeaBus?

In addition to being a convenient alternative to land transportation, the SeaBus is designed to provide a premium onboard experience:

Free Wi-Fi – Stay connected throughout your trip.

Bar and Snacks – Enjoy drinks and snacks while you travel.

Environmental Sustainability – All of the catamaran’s electrical systems are powered by solar panels, reinforcing our commitment to preserving the environment.

Fixed Schedule.

SeaBus operates on a set timetable, ensuring reliability and convenience:

Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays: Departure from Calheta, stop in Funchal to board and disembark passengers, and arrival in Caniçal. (Choose between a one-way or round-trip journey).

Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays: Departure from Caniçal, stop in Funchal to board and disembark passengers, and arrival in Calheta. (Choose between one-way or round-trip journey.) When does it start? The inaugural SeaBus voyage will depart from Calheta Marina on February 4, 2025. We invite you to join us and be among the first to enjoy this exclusive service! For more information and reservations, visit: www.seayou.pt . From Diário Notícias

