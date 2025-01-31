The first bluefin tuna of the season weighs 271.6 kilos and was acquired by Ilhapeixe

Yesterday, the company Ilhapeixe acquired “the first bluefin tuna unloaded this year in the RAM, more precisely at the Caniçal fish market”, highlights a press release released today. “The specimen weighing 271.6 kilos was caught by the vessel Débora Marisa”.

“The company, in turn, sold the tuna to the Maré Alta restaurant, in Machico, which invites anyone interested in trying this beautiful specimen from our seas to visit its establishment these days”, he adds.

It should be noted that “bluefin tuna, in addition to being the most appreciated species of tuna in haute cuisine, due to its texture and striking flavor, plays an important role in the local economy, contributing to sustainable fishing activity and boosting the reputation of our island as a source of excellent products”, he concludes.

