Depression Martinho affects Madeira with strong winds, heavy rain and rough seas

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) issued a statement warning of the influence of depression Martinho on the Madeira archipelago between the 18th and 20th of March, which will bring adverse weather conditions.

From tonight, Tuesday, the IPMA predicts “sometimes heavy rainfall”, accompanied by a “gradual increase in the intensity of the wind, which will become strong from the west/southwest”. Gusts could reach “between 80 and 90 km/h, reaching 110 to 120 km/h in the highlands”.

Only from the afternoon of the 20th, Thursday, is a progressive decrease in wind intensity expected.

As for sea agitation, this will also be significant, with waves from “west/northwest between 4 and 5 meters, which could temporarily reach 5 to 6 meters on the north coast of Madeira and on the island of Porto Santo”.

Given this meteorological situation, yellow level warnings were issued for precipitation and orange level warnings for wind and rough seas.

From Diário Notícias

