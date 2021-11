A lorry that was driving on the highway, next to Madeira Airport, towards Funchal – Machico, left the road and fell down close to the pier in Santa Cruz.

The lorry (with a 40-foot container attached to pallets) fell about 15 meters from the expressway.

The driver was imprisoned in the cab, and sadly did not resist injuries, and died at the scene.

From Jornal Madeira

