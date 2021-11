A man who was run over this afternoon, in Santa do Porto Moniz, ended up dying on the spot.

The São Vicente and Porto Moniz Volunteer Firefighters and the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR) were at the scene but were unable to save his life.

The road is closed.

Very sad the second deather on the roads today, and two people have been run over, one still in hospital who was hit this morning in Funchal.

