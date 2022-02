SESARAM Hospitalisation Bulletin reports the existence of 12 more patients in hospital in the area dedicated to covid-19 in relation to the last update of the epidemiological situation in Madeira.

Currently, 62 patients are hospitalised in that unit.

Four patients remain in intensive care, two of them unvaccinated and two with full vaccination.

Also another death recorded today. The Region accounts for 188 deaths of patients with covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

From Jornal Madeira

