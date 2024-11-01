Madeirans flock to cemeteries to remember the departed

All Saints’ Day is celebrated today. On this date, many Madeirans go to cemeteries to visit their loved ones who have passed away, although only the so-called All Souls’ Day is celebrated.

In São Martinho, the influx of people is already causing traffic congestion. People arrive, buy flowers and head to the cemetery to pay their respects, clean and decorate the graves with flowers and mourn those who have already passed away, with the absence and longing of those who do not forget each loved one.

This event is celebrated in honor of all the saints and martyrs by the Catholic Church.

The four cemeteries in the municipality of Funchal will be open from 9 am to 5 pm and masses will be celebrated during this period.

Tomorrow there will be a celebration of the Eucharist at Monte Cemetery and Santo António Cemetery, at 12 noon and at São Martinho Cemetery, at 3 pm, presided over by the Bishop of Funchal, D. Nuno Brás.

From Diário Notícias

