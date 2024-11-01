Port of Funchal receives 5 ships this long weekend

The Port of Funchal receives 5 cruise ships this long weekend, carrying 17,045 people, of which 11,351 are passengers and the rest are crew members.

“The first of these five ships, the MSC Virtuosa, arrived early this morning, with 5,191 passengers and 1,716 crew members”, reveals APRAM, adding that “it came from Morocco and will stay for 11 hours in the Port of Funchal, leaving at 5:00 pm, bound for the Canaries”.

The ship is on a 14-night cruise that began on October 25th in Southampton, with stops in Lisbon, Cadiz, Casablanca, now in Funchal, followed by Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Vigo and again, Southampton, where the trip ends on November 8th.

On Saturday, Mein Schiff 3 arrives for a 12-hour stopover. On board, it carries 2,323 passengers and 889 crew members.

According to APRAM, “the ship is on a 35-night transatlantic voyage, starting in Bremerhaven on October 27, with stops at the Port of Funchal, followed by St. Kitts, in the Caribbean, the British Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic, St. Maarten, Antigua, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Barbadas, Gran Canaria and Bremerhaven, the end of this cruise ending on December 1”.

The third ship is the Aurora, also on a 24-night transatlantic voyage around the Caribbean, with 1,788 passengers and 781 crew on board.

The ship stays in Madeira for 11 hours and at 5:30 pm continues its journey to Philipsburg.

APRAM reveals that “this cruise began in Southampton on October 29, with stops now in Funchal, then Philipsburg, in St. Maarten, then Guadaloupe, St. Vincent, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Bridgetown, Ponta Delgada and return to the port of origin, where the trip ends on November 22”.

Sunday marks the debut of Disney Treasure, Disney’s new ship that will make a technical stopover as part of its transatlantic voyage to Nassau. On board are 1,020 passengers, guests of the company, and 1,667 crew members. It will leave Madeira in the early hours of Monday.

Disney Treasure’s maiden voyage is scheduled for December 21, on a 7-night Caribbean itinerary departing from Port Canaveral, Florida.

The fifth ship of this extended weekend is the Bolette which arrives on Sunday morning, with 1,029 passengers and 641 crew members.

“It will stay in Madeira for 10 hours and leave at 6:00 pm, heading to the south of Spain, as part of the 14-night cruise, which starts in Liverpool on October 27, with stops in Praia da Vitória, Ponta Delgada, Funchal, Cadiz, Lisbon, Porto and Liverpool, where the trip ends on November 10”, concludes APRAM.

From Diário Notícias

