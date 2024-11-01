Ensemble XXI to perform concert today to commemorate the 133rd anniversary of Belmond Reid’s Palace

The Madeira Classical Orchestra presents a concert with one of its string orchestras, Ensemble XXI, to celebrate the 133rd anniversary of the Belmond Reid’s Palace Hotel, today at 9:30 pm.

“It was on November 1, 1891 that Reid’s Palace opened its doors for the first time: “Reid’s Palace, which has a long history on Madeira Island, is a brand that represents tradition, quality, sophistication and excellence in hospitality in our Region and the Madeira Classical Orchestra feels very honored that Reid’s is its partner”, says Norberto Gomes, artistic director of OCM.

The musical proposal of Ensemble XXI, under the musical direction of violinist Yuriy Kyrychenko, will focus on works by Amadeus Mozart, Edward Kennedy ‘Duke’ Ellington and Scott Joplin.

