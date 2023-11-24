Funchal has never had as many days above 30ºC in October as this year

The extreme maximum temperature was recorded on the 10th, in the north of the island of Madeira: 36.4 °C in São Vicente.

The maximum daily temperature in Funchal exceeded 30 °C on ten days in October, 9 of which were consecutive. This was the longest hot period in the capital of Madeira since there are meteorological records in Madeira.

The Madeira Regional Statistics Directorate (DREM) today releases a summary of the main meteorological data for the month of October 2023, simultaneously updating the respective ‘Dashboard’ which you can consult here . This information is provided by the Delegation of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

That month, the highest average temperature (25.1 °C) was recorded at 2 stations (Funchal/Observatório and Lugar de Baixo) and the lowest average temperature was recorded at the Pico do Areeiro station (15.1 °C) .

Compared to climatological normals, all stations for which it was possible to make this information available (7 stations) presented higher values, with Santo da Serra standing out with +6.9 °C deviation from the normal for that season.

Regarding the maximum and minimum air temperatures recorded in the last month, the extremes were recorded at the stations of São Vicente (36.4 °C on the 10th) and Pico do Areeiro (3.5 °C on the 23rd).

At the Funchal/Observatório station, located in Lazareto, the maximum temperature exceeded 30 °C on 10 days of the month, 9 of which were consecutive. DREM points out that “since there have been meteorological records in Madeira, this was the longest period, with a maximum temperature above 30 °C”, noting that “only in 4 stations (Porto Santo, Pico Alto, Chão do Areeiro and Pico do Areeiro) there were no days recorded in October 2023 with temperatures above 30 °C”.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...