Ideal Madeira car for sale.

I have a friend of mine who is selling an almost new car (from 2023) at a really good price.

It’s a electric Mazda 330 with just 6000 KMs. Comes complete with the charging box.

If your interested, I posted some photos below. The car is €20,000.

The owner’s name is Robert and he can be contacted on 966677630.

Like this: Like Loading...