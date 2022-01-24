Fuel prices “hit the roof”.

Fuel prices that are controlled by the Regional Government of Madeira have already reached the maximum this week, which, at the end of November, led the national and regional governments to change taxes in an attempt to minimize the exponential increase that was felt at the time.

In the case of diesel (simple and colored/marked) it already exceeds the values ​​of that period, when they reached 1.525 euros per liter and 0.946 euros per liter, respectively, while ’95 gasoline’ is very close, at two cents from the maximum (1.731 euros per litre).

Thus, for this week, motorists looking for gas stations may have to pay 0.75% more for ’95 gasoline’ compared to last week’s prices and 1.64% more for road diesel (simple) and 2.33% more % of last week’s prices.

So, these are the prices in force in Madeira from today until next Sunday, January 30, 2022:

Super unleaded gasoline IO 95 ………………. € 1,729 per liter

Diesel for road use……………………………….. € 1,549 per liter

Like this: Like Loading...