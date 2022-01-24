LISBON AIRPORT DEPARTURES AREA EVACUATED

The arrivals area at Humberto Delgado Airport, in Lisbon, was evacuated this morning.

The arrival of a Turkish Airlines flight at the wrong door at Lisbon airport led the authorities to trigger a security protocol this Monday morning, CNN Portugal said, adding that one of the measures adopted was the evacuation of the entire Portela departure zone.

Citing PSP sources, the same publication adds that around 12:00 pm “security measures were still in progress, with risk assessment and investigation of the causes.”

According to CNN, the security breach has led, for now, to constraints on dozens of flights whose departure has been delayed.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...