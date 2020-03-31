This Tuesday is being the busiest in several supermarkets in Madeira, possibly due to the fact that it is the last day of the month and families take advantage of their salary to get the goods they need. Also with Pingo Doce it’s the day they put new offers on.

Demand is noticed in several establishments and in different locations. At the entrance to the Anadia shopping centre (Funchal), for example, a line of about three dozen customers forms early this morning that goes up Rua do Ribeirinho and extends through Rua Fernão de Ornelas.

From DN