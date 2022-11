Quinta do Lorde in Caniçal is no longer a `resort’ and housing and is converted into a hotel. The works have already started and the reopening should take place by mid-2023.

The Machico Chamber is satisfied with the solution to a problem that has dragged on for years. Ricardo Franco expects new tourist dynamism for the county.

From Jornal Madeira

I believe the restaurant area on the Marina is open again, so it’s still possible to visit the area.

