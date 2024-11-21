Porto Santo Line changes travel schedules for Sunday, November 24th

We will have an update on the weather in the coming days, but its still forecast for rain on Sunday which could be heavy in places, and weather warnings will be issued.

Given the weather conditions forecast for Sunday, November 24, 2024, in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, and in order to ensure safe travel for Passengers, Porto Santo Line informed, this afternoon, that it will have to change its schedules to: Funchal – Porto Santo: 4:30 pm and Porto Santo – Funchal: 9:00 pm.

For more information, contact (+351) 291 210 300, WhatsApp (+351) 962 025 500 or infopsl@gruposousa.pt , from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 7 pm and weekends, from 9 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 6 pm (closed on public holidays), says the press release.

