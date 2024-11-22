Madeira under yellow warning for rain for 12 hours on Sunday

IPMA may increase the warning to orange.

Given the forecast of rain, wind and thunderstorms that were already predicted for this Sunday, a stormy day on the horizon, it was almost certain that the IPMA would place Madeira under a certain level of meteorological warning. Thus, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere has just activated this warning solution for the population to yellow.

The meteorological authority has placed the entire archipelago, from the sea to the mountains, under a yellow warning for “rain that is sometimes heavy, turning into showers that may be accompanied by thunderstorms” over the course of 12 hours. Although it is not the norm to anticipate such a situation, which depends on developments in the following hours, the IPMA may very well raise this warning to orange.

Therefore, between midnight on Sunday and midday, the north and south coasts, as well as the mountainous areas of Madeira Island, as well as the island of Porto Santo, will be under alert, with winds likely to reach gusts of up to 90 km/hour, with this storm coming from the West, entering land in the Calheta area.

The sea should also receive attention from the Port Authority of Funchal.

Temperatures, especially in the mountains, will also drop, according to the IPMA.

Like this: Like Loading...