2025 ORC Portugal Championship with a well-disputed lead

The third day of the Portuguese Cruiser Championship – ORC 2025 was marked by one of the most emblematic stages of the event, combining excellent sailing conditions with a unique natural setting along the south coast of Madeira, according to a press release from the organization.

The start took place in Machico Bay, followed by an initial voyage off the coast of Caniçal Port, followed by a spectacular approach to the Desertas Islands, with the fleet circling a buoy near Chão Islet. The route continued along Ponta de São Lourenço, culminating in the finish line in front of Dreams Madeira Resort, Spa & Marina.

The atmosphere among the crews was one of enthusiasm and fair play, with comments from several skippers highlighting: “A stage that combines technique, beauty and a challenge worthy of a national championship.”

Overall classification after day 3

ORC A

1st Lanzarote Sailing Paradise – 7.5 pts

2nd Cash-A-Lot – 9 pts

3rd Super Açor Xis – 10.5 pts

4th Swing – 21 pts

5th Wanderlust – 23 pts

6th AYE – 25.5 pts

7th Vagabond IV – 29.5 pts

ORC B

1st Sailor – 5.5 pts

2nd Supernova – 8 pts

3rd Naval Experience – 25.5 pts

4th Meow – 27 pts

5th Guanche – 28.5 pts

6th Altamar I – 31.5 pts

The competition continues tomorrow with regattas scheduled for the Caniçal Bay area. The forecasted weather conditions promise another competitive and decisive day.

The ORC 2025 Portugal Championship is organized by the Portuguese Sailing Federation, with the support of the Madeira Regional Sailing Association, the Porto Santo Naval Club, Porto Santo Line, the Municipal Councils of Funchal and Machico, Dreams Madeira Resort, Spa & Marina, APRAM and Madeira Tourism.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...