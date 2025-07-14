2025 ORC Portugal Championship with a well-disputed lead

The third day of the Portuguese Cruiser Championship – ORC 2025 was marked by one of the most emblematic stages of the event, combining excellent sailing conditions with a unique natural setting along the south coast of Madeira, according to a press release from the organization.
The start took place in Machico Bay, followed by an initial voyage off the coast of Caniçal Port, followed by a spectacular approach to the Desertas Islands, with the fleet circling a buoy near Chão Islet. The route continued along Ponta de São Lourenço, culminating in the finish line in front of Dreams Madeira Resort, Spa & Marina.
The atmosphere among the crews was one of enthusiasm and fair play, with comments from several skippers highlighting: “A stage that combines technique, beauty and a challenge worthy of a national championship.”
Overall classification after day 3
ORC A
1st Lanzarote Sailing Paradise – 7.5 pts
2nd Cash-A-Lot – 9 pts
3rd Super Açor Xis – 10.5 pts
4th Swing – 21 pts
5th Wanderlust – 23 pts
6th AYE – 25.5 pts
7th Vagabond IV – 29.5 pts
ORC B
1st Sailor – 5.5 pts
2nd Supernova – 8 pts
3rd Naval Experience – 25.5 pts
4th Meow – 27 pts
5th Guanche – 28.5 pts
6th Altamar I – 31.5 pts
The competition continues tomorrow with regattas scheduled for the Caniçal Bay area. The forecasted weather conditions promise another competitive and decisive day.
The ORC 2025 Portugal Championship is organized by the Portuguese Sailing Federation, with the support of the Madeira Regional Sailing Association, the Porto Santo Naval Club, Porto Santo Line, the Municipal Councils of Funchal and Machico, Dreams Madeira Resort, Spa & Marina, APRAM and Madeira Tourism.