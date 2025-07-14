Summer Opening will have to respect schedules and close at 1 am

The cooperation agreement between the municipality and the company Sons de Pérola, responsible for organizing the Summer Opening Festival, was signed today in the Main Hall of Funchal City Hall.

The municipality is responsible for providing financial support of €14,000, reinforced by logistical support, including the provision of garbage containers, the presence of municipal firefighters, and the use of Santa Catarina Park for the festival. This support also includes a €3,000 exemption from municipal fees, the municipality revealed.

The event will take place from Thursday to Saturday, on July 17th, 18th and 19th, with times set between 8:00 pm and 1:00 am on Thursday and Friday nights, and between 11:00 am and 1:00 am on Saturday.

In presenting the festival, the Mayor of Funchal highlighted the scale of the event, which has already been held 11 times: “This is already a high-quality musical reference in the region’s cultural landscape, which puts Funchal in the spotlight on the country’s summer festival circuit.”

Furthermore, Cristina Pedra highlighted the revised opening hours of the festival, a measure aligned with the city’s commitment to “balancing relaxation and fun.” As such, the festival will close at 1:00 a.m., which corresponds to the permitted licensing deadline.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...