Emergency Response Test

Notice: Funchal Civil Protection will test its emergency response capabilities tomorrow, July 15th, and appeals for everyone’s cooperation.

The Funchal City Council, through the Municipal Civil Protection Service (SMPC Funchal), is preparing to test its response capabilities with a large-scale, real-time exercise.

This simulation will be conducted as if it were a real situation, so we thank the public for their understanding.

We inform you that the Vitória Thermal Power Plant alarm/siren will be activated near the Ponte dos Socorridos, audible throughout the area.

As part of the exercise, temporary restrictions on vehicle traffic may be observed on the Ponte dos Socorridos during the exercise.

Two vehicles will also be set on fire near Praia Formosa, specifically near the former Shell facility. We therefore ask for the public’s calm, as this is only an exercise.

Resolving these scenarios may lead to an abnormal movement of civil protection agents, including the Fire Department, Public Security Police, National Republican Guard, and Maritime Police, among other entities.

The Funchal Municipal Civil Protection Service recognizes that training is one of the main tools for preparing for an effective operational response, and in this context, the exercise plays an absolutely essential role.

Once again, we appeal to the public for their understanding and cooperation with the authorities on the ground.

