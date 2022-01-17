Cruise ship cannot dock in Funchal

The cruise ship ‘Spirit of Discovery’ is having difficulties entering the Port of Funchal, having already aborted a first attempt this morning, even with the support of a tugboat and a port captain.

According to what could be ascertained, the cruise ship from the island of La Palma, in the Canaries, should have docked at 8:00 am and was scheduled to leave at 6:00 pm, but the bad sea conditions, especially wind and strong waves and current that coming from the south, which normally make it difficult for large ships to maneuver, ended up pushing back the intentions.

From Diário Notícias

