105 flights cancelled this Saturday

Depression Emilia has already caused 185 cancellations since Friday.

Of the 136 flights, including arrivals and departures, scheduled for this Saturday at Madeira Airport, 105 have already been cancelled: 53 arrivals and 52 departures.

Among the remaining flights, 29—17 arrivals and 12 departures—remain open, mainly connections scheduled for the end of the day. There is also two diverted flights on the Lisbon–Funchal route, operated by Ryanair, as well as one flight on standby, corresponding to the possible departure of the Irish company to Dublin.

According to information from ANA – Madeira Airport, on Friday, of the 80 flights scheduled to arrive and depart from Madeira International Airport, 76 were cancelled. Only four operations were carried out: three departures and one arrival.

Of particular note was the Binter flight between Madeira and the Canary Islands, with the small ATR 72 being the only civilian aircraft to take off and land at the airport during the afternoon yesterday, amidst a gale. The other two departures occurred in the early morning, with TAP and Ryanair planes that had stayed overnight in Santa Cruz.

In total, between Friday and this Saturday, 185 flights have already been cancelled at Madeira Airport due to the effects of Storm Emilia, characterized by very strong winds, with gusts exceeding 100 km/h.

From Diário Notícias

