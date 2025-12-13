Civil Protection registers 99 incidents in Madeira up to 8 am.

The Regional Civil Protection Service of Madeira recorded 99 incidents up to 8 am this Saturday, related to the adverse weather conditions resulting from the ‘Emília’ depression, more than half of which were fallen trees.

The rain and, above all, the strong wind with gusts – which reached 104 km/h at Santa Cruz Airport and Pico Alto (high areas of Funchal) – caused 61 fallen trees, 12 fallen building elements, 9 fallen power lines, 7 preventive risk reduction actions, 4 danger signs, 3 landslides and 3 collapses of temporary structures.

A total of 224 personnel and 102 technical resources from various fire departments in the region were mobilized.

The municipality of Funchal was the one that prompted the most interventions (27), followed by Machico (22), Santa Cruz (19), Ribeira Brava (9), Calheta (6), Câmara de Lobos (5), Porto Santo (4), Santana (3), Porto Moniz (2) and São Vicente (2).

“All incidents were promptly resolved at the municipal level,” reported the Madeira Civil Protection agency.

Like this: Like Loading...