Bad weather closes pedestrian routes and road between Eira do Serrado and Pico do Areeiro.

The Institute for Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) has ordered the closure of all classified hiking trails in the Region tomorrow, November 12, due to weather warnings issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

The Forest Road linking Eira do Serrado to Pico do Areeiro will also be closed during the same period, as a precaution. In a statement, the IFCN (Institute for Nature Conservation and Forests) recommends that all residents and visitors follow the guidelines of the Civil Protection authorities and avoid risky behavior.

The organization also appeals for any anomalous situations on pedestrian routes — such as fallen rocks, branches or trees obstructing the trails — to be reported to the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation, IP-RAM.

The IFCN expressed gratitude for understanding and cooperation on social media, emphasizing the preventative nature of the measure in light of the severe weather expected from Storm Claudia.

According to IPMA (Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere), the south coast and highlands of Madeira will be under an orange warning between 03:00 and 09:00 on Wednesday, due to heavy and persistent rain, with the possibility of thunderstorms, then changing to a yellow warning until Thursday. The north coast and Porto Santo remain under a yellow warning for the same reason.

The archipelago will also be under a yellow warning for strong winds, with gusts that could reach 95 km/h in mountainous regions, between Wednesday and Friday, and for rough seas, expected on Thursday and Friday.

Storm Claudia, which is also affecting mainland Portugal, is expected to continue bringing heavy rain, wind, and rough seas to Madeira in the coming days.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...