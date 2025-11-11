New Right criticizes Regional Government’s choices for Porto Santo

Money for Golf, No Money for Hospital.

This is a disgrace to the government, putting golf before healthcare, and just shows what Albuquerque is only intrested in. We wait for the day for a few heart attacks on the golf course, only for the tourists to know there is no hospital, and very basic medical care, until they can be flown to Madeira.

The regional coordinator of the New Right says he doesn’t understand the Regional Government’s investment choices for Porto Santo. At issue is what he calls the “abandonment of the construction of the new and only hospital in Porto Santo,” in favor of investing in golf.

Paulo Azevedo says he is “astonished” that “there is money for a golf course and not money to finish the hospital project, which is of enormous public interest,” according to a statement sent to the media.

Alongside this, he points to the “major problem” of the lack of water for agriculture, but this is not an impediment to what he calls the “diversion of this scarce water to irrigate golf courses.” Given this, he questions “how will the limited agriculture on this island survive?”, suggesting that priorities be reversed in order to also boost agriculture on the Golden Island.

From Diário Notícias

