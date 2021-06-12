  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Thanks to Tony Ford for sending me this rescue of a Turtle caught up in netting.

Well done to all the crew at Magic Dolphin.

Hi Tobi
Dramatic rescue of turtle by Magic-dolphin
We were returning from seeing dolphins when the beady eyed captain suddenly swung the catamaran around as he thought he saw something. Indeed it was something, a turtle caught in netting which the crew rescued.
Never expected to witness this, we’ve all seen scenes like this on-line but to experience it in person was a so memorable and moving.

 
%d bloggers like this: