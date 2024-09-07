ARAE encerra restaurante ‘The Golden Island’

A restaurant i have not heard of.

The Regional Authority for Economic Activities (ARAE) has closed another establishment in Funchal, this time the restaurant ‘The Golden Island’, located on Estrada Monumental, in Funchal.

The temporary closure of the restaurant establishment occurred after an inspection by this public entity.

When questioned by DIÁRIO, the entity confirmed that “as part of ARAE’s normal activity, there was an inspection action against the company in question and this action led to the temporary suspension of the company’s economic activity”.

This is the fourth closure reported in the space of three days, with two Penha D’Águia pastry shops and Apolo.

From Diário Notícias

