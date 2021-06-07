7 new Covid-19 cases yesterdayTobi Hughes12th June 20210 viewsMadeira News0 Comments0 views 1 Yesterday there were seven new cases of coronaviruses in Madeira – two imported and five of local transmission – and 11 recovered patients The active cases of infection are 74, with 3 people in hospital. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related