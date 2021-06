The Falcon 50 of the Portuguese Air Force that was in Madeira yesterday afternoon to transport the President of the Republic back to Lisbon. Before the departure the aircraft carried out some tests at Madeira International Airport.

Before leaving for the continent, even before Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa embarked, the Falcon carried out skimming flights over the runway.

The images were captured by the Madeira Airport Spotting group.

From Diário Notícias