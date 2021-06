The rescue of the paraglider who was trapped in a tree in the Portela area, Porto da Cruz, was completed at 1 am this Friday.

The man had an accident yesterday afternoon and was rescued by the Municipal Firefighters of Machico, who remained committed to the rescue between 6 pm on Thursday and 1 am today.

Although the rescue process took a long time, the paraglider practitioner was not sent to any hospital unit, and he was in good health.

