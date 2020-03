A fire broke out tonight at the Santo da Serra Golf Club.

The fire will have caused considerable damage, particularly in terms of equipment.

At this moment, the fire is already in the aftermath phase.

The fire was fought by the Municipal Firemen of Machico, who mobilized ten men and three vehicles for the site, one for fighting fires, an auto tank and an ambulance.

There is no record of injuries.

From Diário Notícias