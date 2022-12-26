CYCLIST ENTERED THE FAST LANE AND REACHED SPEEDS ABOVE 90KM/H

A cyclist entered the fast lane, in the Câmara de Lobos area, and reached speeds above 90km/h, the moment having been recorded in a video that was later released on the social network YouTube, three weeks ago.

The entrance to the highway was made at the Cabo Girão access point, with the cyclist pedaling to the existing exit before the Socorridos bridge.

Circulation on the highway, remember, is reserved for motor vehicles with a cylinder capacity equal to or greater than 125cc, a limitation that naturally excludes bicycles.

Like this: Like Loading...