‘Classics at Magnolia’ is a fusion of automotive heritage and an iconic garden

Eduardo Jesus believes that the 6th edition of the ‘Classics at Magnolia’ event is proving to be “an extraordinary moment in the fusion of automotive heritage with this iconic garden.” This is the only event with its own curatorship, and the theme is related to the second half of the 1950s.

More than 40 cars and motorcycles are on display until tomorrow, Sunday, with this year’s ‘guest car’ being an American Cadillac, “an automotive icon.” There was also the surprise appearance of a Riva speedboat, “which has delighted movie actors and actresses, and royal households…”

The Regional Secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture believes that the conditions are right to reinforce the invitation for everyone to visit the exhibition and watch the performances that recreate the era.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...