Pearl of the Atlantic will take us on a mystery tour on March 24th.

Pickups will in Cristo Rei Garajau at 9.30 am and Funchal at the cable car at 10am.

Bring a packed lunch which we will find somewhere to enjoy. The tour will also include some viewpoints and Poncha stops.

The cost will be 17.50 per person.

If interested in this tour please email me at [email protected] with the subject mystery tour.