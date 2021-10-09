COVID-19: REGION IS ALREADY ADMINISTERING THIRD DOSES OF VACCINE

On a busy morning at the covid-19 vaccination center in Funchal, some of the users are already receiving a booster dose of the vaccine. These are immunocompromised or transplanted patients, as explained to JM by nurse Ana Gouveia, coordinator of the vaccination center.

The official was satisfied with the adherence to open vaccination today, in particular for covid-19, which remains a priority.

“People responded to our appeal,” she said, showing her conviction that we are rapidly approaching 85% of the eligible population vaccinated. In fact, she underlined that in the most aged municipalities this coverage has already been achieved.

From Jornal Madeira

