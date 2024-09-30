Albuquerque with paragliding experience over Ribeira da Ponta do Sol

Opened in August, MEI – Madeira Immersive Experiences, located in the center of the parish of Curral das Freiras, was visited this Monday by the president of the Regional Government, accompanied by the secretary responsible for Tourism.

Both had the opportunity to experience virtual reality (VR) through interactive simulations and immerse themselves in three-dimensional environments. Using virtual reality equipment, users can explore and interact with these environments in a way that simulates physical presence, providing an immersive experience.

“Sensational. You can even feel the wind. It’s wonderful”, was Miguel Albuquerque’s reaction shortly after having ‘paraglided over’ the Ribeira da Ponta do Sol valley.

The president of the government praises the “new technology-based attractiveness” that Curral das Freiras offers.

In turn, businessman Orlando Ornelas explained the reason for the investment in the VR center, which offers users “a different way of seeing and exploring Madeira”.

Before making “the major” investment, which was supported by European funds, the investor also traveled the world “with the aim of getting to know the best that was being done in this area”, in order to learn about “technologies, equipment and what the market was also consuming”, he described.

Only later did he complete the “project from scratch” which opened in August, and since then he reveals that it has been visited by “many people” of different ages, from residents to tourists, both national and foreign.

Open from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 6 pm, the space provides an immersive journey that goes beyond the imagination, leading to the discovery of Madeira through several immersive experiences, the highlights of which are: ‘Madeira VR Experience’, ‘Madeira Paragliding Experience’ and ‘Madeira Ocean Odyssey’.

With the prospect of extending opening hours and “also opening at weekends”, the three jobs guaranteed should be reinforced with “one or two more people, depending on the market”.

With the aim of “decentralizing”, he says he chose Curral das Freiras to implement the immersive project due to its “immense nature” that involves the parish in the ‘heart’ of the island and its proximity to important “tourist flows”, such as Eira do Serrado and the parish itself and the trails it offers to visitors.

Until the end of this year, special pre-opening prices are in effect (14 euros for adults; 10 euros for teenagers/10 to 18 years old) and free for children up to 9 years old (as long as they are accompanied by an adult). There is also a basic family package with a 10% discount (minimum of three people must pay).

From Diário Notícias

