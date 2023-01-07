BREAKDOWN CAUSES ELECTRICITY FAILURE IN CALHETA AND PONTA DO SOL

A breakdown is causing a failure in the supply of electricity to locations in the municipalities of Calheta and Ponta do Sol.

A source from the Electricity Company of Madeira has said the problem arose around 6 pm, and that the fault interrupted the supply of electricity to several locations. The same source added that the problem – which he was unable to specify – is already being resolved by the company’s technicians, with houses having electricity again.

One of the alerts for the failure in the supply came up in the Parish of Fajã da Ovelha, in Calheta.

