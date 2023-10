It’s been a very difficult night for thousands as the fire continue to ravage the west side of the island.

Today there will be no Friday Foto, as we continue with the news on the fires.

Help is on its way from Lisbon with the first landing at 9am.

The heat continues with the orange warning in place until Saturday night, with top temperature in Funchal of 32°.

Wind will blow moderate on the west east and highlands between 30-40kmh

Like this: Like Loading...