CALHETA PARISH COUNCIL RECOVERED FOUNTAINS

The Parish Council of Calheta informed, through its institutional Facebook page, that it had recovered a set of fountains in the parish, implying the importance that the preservation of historical heritage has for these Monuments.

The Nossa Senhora da Estrela fountain, the São Pedro fountain in Atouguia, the Tornadouro Fountain – Nossa Senhora das Preces, the Caminho Fundo Fountain, the Lombinho Morto Fountain, the Lavadouros Fountain, the Cruzes Fountain, the Alto Fountain, the Orchard.

The recovered fountains are divided into the sites of Lombo do Brasil, Salão, site of Laranjeiras and, lastly, site of Vargem.

From Jornal Madeira

