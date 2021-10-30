Students from Madeira Baptised as Before

Hundreds of young Higher Education students in Madeira, namely from the University of Madeira, today made the practice and baptism in Funchal’s Praia Nova, as has been the habit in recent years, a tradition interrupted last year because of the covid-19 pandemic .

Even though we are in a pandemic – even now the measures of distancing and protection were not the most important – the party was made up of a lot of singing, ‘war cries’, and bathing in the sea.

Freshmen and seniors were bsptised, in an afternoon of sun and heat that helped make the practice more pleasant. From a distance or closer, family members followed the moment that, essentially, serves for the integration of new students.

From Diário Notícias

