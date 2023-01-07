Maria Conceição Silva turns 100 today

Maria Conceição Silva celebrates 100 years of life today. The former embroiderer lives on the site of Monte, in the parish of Ponta do Sol.

It was at the celebration of a mass held at the Monte church, that family and friends got together to celebrate the centenary’s birthday.

Maria Conceição Silva was born on the same place where she still lives today on January 7, 1923 and had 10 children, eight of whom are still alive and who were present at this historic event for the family, which also included 24 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

The centenarian and matriarch of the family has a young spirit and told the DIÁRIO that she is 86 years old, although in reality she marks 100 today, a longevity that few can reach.

Asked what she likes the most, she said “I liked everything, who doesn’t like these good things, you don’t like stupid things, so such a good thing in church, with a mass and with so many people, who doesn’t like it? “, concluded Maria Conceição Silva.

Some of the centennial’s relatives came from far away. Two of the children and some grandchildren traveled from the United States of America, more specifically from California, to participate in this special moment for their mother and grandmother.

From Diário Notícias

