Selfie Sunday from me…

Morning everyone.

Just a big big thank you to all that have come to visit us in Munchies over the last 3 weeks. Its been great to see you all and to meet new friends.

Sorry I haven’t had time to be out and chat with you all yet, I have been doing 12-14 hours a day, and a lot of work in the kitchen, but it’s slowly all getting organised, and we are getting to know what is popular on the menu so can prep more ๐Ÿค—๐Ÿค—๐Ÿค—

Hope to meet more of you over the coming weeks, I will be there for sure, but hope to get some help to give me a little rest in the evenings. ๐Ÿ˜‹

Sunday we are closed so a day to rest a little.๐Ÿ™

This first Selfie is from me, thanks for the visit from a group of Swedish friends that spend 6 months of the year here, and passed by for a poncha ๐Ÿค—๐Ÿ˜œ

