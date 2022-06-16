PORTO SANTO PROVIDES FREE BEACH CHAIR FOR CHILDREN WITH REDUCED MOBILITY

Porto Santo City Council will now make a beach chair available free of charge for children with reduced mobility, an action carried out following the conclusion of a cooperation protocol between the municipality and the More Moving Moments Association.

This association, created in January 2018, aims to provide children and young people with mobility problems and/or developmental delays with solutions that contribute to their social inclusion and psychomotor development.

As a note sent to the newsroom points out, despite the existence of about 182 accessible sea beaches in Portugal, “they do not allow access and movement of children and young people with mobility difficulties on the sand or even their access to water, preventing these children from enjoying, as a family, all the games, walks, baths and other bathing activities like any other young person”.

The chair now available has the capacity to carry children weighing up to 60kg and can be used by any child with a functional disability to move on the sand.

“Accessibility to tourist spaces is a right for everyone, regardless of their physical condition. This is a concern of the municipal executive who, with the acquisition of this chair, intends to minimize the effects of the physical dependence of children with disabilities, allowing them a full bathing experience on Porto Santo beach”, can be read in the same document.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...