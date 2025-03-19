Two cancellations and several flights postponed at Madeira Airport

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Madeira International Airport is experiencing constraints this Wednesday, March 19, due to the effects of Depression Martinho, which is affecting the Region with strong winds and adverse weather conditions.

The intense storm caused the cancellation of two flights and the postponement of several others, leaving hundreds of passengers waiting.

The wind gust at Madeira Airport, at 11:50 am, was 79 km/h, with the maximum gust being recorded at 1:30 am, this Wednesday, at 88 km/h. 

From Diário Notícias

Many flights postponed their trip, and are coming shortly, when fingers crossed the wind should be calmer .

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy