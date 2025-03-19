Strong gusts of wind ‘drag’ motorbikes in Madeira

The strong gusts of wind that have affected the entire Region are occurring with great intensity on Estrada Monumental, more specifically near the main entrance to the Madeira Forum, which is causing serious constraints to road traffic.

According to witnesses at the scene, the intensity of the wind has made traffic difficult, and is especially challenging for motorcyclists, who are forced to interrupt their route and even turn back due to the strength of the wind, as seen in the video.

A motorcycle from a delivery service faced serious difficulties in moving forward on the road, with the wind pushing it in the opposite direction. After several attempts, the motorcyclist was eventually forced to give up and turn back, as the strength of the wind made it impossible for him to continue his journey safely.

Furthermore, the images also show a yellow motorcycle, which, according to witnesses, had been parked there for over a year, and which was now being swept away by the strong gusts of wind. However, it is known that several scooters parked at the entrance to the Madeira Forum were also knocked over by the storm.

From Diário Notícias