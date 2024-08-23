Canadair planes at Pico Ruivo, helicopter at Ponta do Sol

The fire that started in Serra de Água, Ribeira Brava, on August 14, remains active in the Central Mountain Range (Pico Ruivo) and Ponta do Sol (Lombada), where the two Canadairs are helping to put out the fires in the high mountains, while the helicopter is working on the fire in the West.

“More than a dozen resources are mobilized on the ground, 70 operational personnel made up of various elements of the fire brigades of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, the Joint Operational Force (FOCON) and air support with the helicopter and two Canadairs”, informs the regional Civil Protection in a new situation update at 9:30 am this Friday.

Thus, “in the Central Mountain Range, Canadair planes will continue to carry out discharges to prevent the spread of the fire, which is spreading along Pico Ruivo”, he highlights.

In Ponta do Sol, “the fire remains confined to high areas, far from residential areas, with the air force (H-35) carrying out discharges to contain the flames, while operators on the ground work to control the spread and protect homes”, it says.

In any case, the SRPC, IP-RAM “continues to monitor the situation and coordinate efforts to maximize the effectiveness of the fight, guaranteeing the safety of the population and teams on the ground”, it assures.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Santana, Dinarte Fernandes, gave an update on the situation of the fire affecting his municipality, in a live broadcast on Facebook.

